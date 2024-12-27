Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in IIM Shillong Meghalaya.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Director. IIM Shillong, an Institute of National Importance, came into being under the Government of India, Ministry of Education in 2007 in Meghalaya, is a leading Management School in India. In a short span of 17 years, the Institute has established itself and has a ranking of 6th in Graduate Outcome as per NIRF Rankings 2024 among all IIMs and is ranked 26th overall in India Rankings 2024. The Institute, which has moved to its 120-acre state-of-the-art permanent campus in 2021, offers Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Business Administration for Executives (Executive MBA), Master of Business Administration for Working Executives (MBA-WE), Doctoral Programme (Ph.D.) in Management, Management Development Programmes and Faculty Development Programmes. The Institute also conducts several Certificate Programmes ranging from short-term to one year duration and Skill Development Programmes for the youths of the North Eastern Region. IIM Shillong has a strong network of alumni and international partners and has already started the process of international accreditations.

Name of post : Director

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

The applicant should have a distinguished academic record with a firstclass degree in Bachelor’s and Master’s level and a Ph.D., or equivalent, from a reputed national or international institute.

Experience :

The applicant should have atleast 15 years of teaching / research experience, of which at least 7 years should have been as a full Professor at IIMs / IITs or other peer institutes in India and / or abroad. Or At least 15 years of industry experience in senior managerial positions in reputed organizations in India and / or abroad.

Age Limit : The applicant’s age should not be more than 65 years as of 31 January 2025.

How to apply :

Applicants must send their details in the prescribed format / nomination to the Chairman, Search-Cum-Selection-Committee at [email protected] by 1700 Hrs (IST) on or before 31st January, 2025.

In addition, the applicant should also send the hard copy of the duly completed and signed Application (Annexure I) along with the Cover Letter, and detailed CV and other supporting documents by SPEED POST to: The Chairman, Search-Cum-Selection Committee (SCSC), IIM Shillong, Umsawli, Shillong – 793018, Meghalaya

The subject line/ Cover of application should mention “Application for the Post of Director”.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here