Meghalaya Jobs IIM Shillong Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in IIM Shillong Meghalaya.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible SC, ST, NC-OBC, PWD, EWS candidates for recruitment to the post or jobs of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors.

Name of posts :

  • Professor
  • Associate Professor
  • Assistant Professor Grade-I
  • Assistant Professor Grade-II

Academic Areas :

  • Economics & Public Policy
  • Finance & Control
  • Information Systems & Analytics
  • Marketing
  • Organizational Behaviour & Human Resources
  • Strategy & Liberal Studies including specialization in Business Communication and Business Laws

Qualification & Experience :

Professor :

Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout. Minimum 10 years teaching/ research/industrial experience of which at least 4 years should be at the level of Associate Professor in IITs, IIMs, IISc Bangalore and IISERs or at an equivalent level in any such other Indian or foreign institution/institutions of comparable standards. He / She should have high research, training and consulting credentials.

Associate Professor :

Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout. Minimum of 6 years’ experience of which at least 3 years should be at the level of Assistant Professor, and ability to interact with a diverse student body and executives, and ability to undertake research independently. Candidates from Industry (Government / PSU / Research Organization) having experience of 6 years at the level equivalent to Assistant Professor may also be considered.

Assistant Professor Grade-I :

Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout. Minimum 3 years of teaching/research/industrial experience (exclusive period of doing Ph.D.). However, in exceptional cases of candidates with excellent academic credentials, this experience requirement may be waived. A fresh Ph.D. may be considered for the position on contract basis. Candidates
from Industry (Government / PSU / Research Organization) having experience of 3 years at the level equivalent to Assistant Professor.

Assistant Professor Grade-II :

Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout. Assistant Professor Grade – II is altogether not part of the regular faculty cadre. Appointment at this level may also be made as Assistant Professors Grade – II (on Contract) to enable bright young Ph.Ds. to teach and earn experience in premier institutions.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://apply.iimshillong.ac.in/recruitments-iimshl/

The Last date of submission altogether is 16 January 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

 