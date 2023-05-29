Meghalaya Jobs : IIM Shillong Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong.
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor Grade-I and Assistant Professor Grade-II.
Name of post : Professor
Qualification : Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout.
Experience : Minimum 10 years teaching/research/industrial experience of which at least 4 years should be at the level of Associate Professor in IITs, IIMs, IISc Bangalore, NITIE Mumbai and IISERs or at an equivalent level in any such other Indian or foreign institution/institutions of
comparable standards. He / She should have high research, training and consulting credentials.
Scale of Pay : Level-14A Pay scale of Rs. 159100 – 220200
Name of post : Associate Professor
Qualification : Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout.
Experience : Minimum of 6 years’ experience of which at least 3 years should be at the level of Assistant Professor, and ability to interact with a diverse student body and executives, and ability to undertake research independently. Candidates from Industry (Government / PSU / Research
Organization) having experience of 6 years at the level equivalent to Assistant Professor may also be considered.
Scale of Pay : Level-13A2 Pay scale of Rs. 139600 – 211300
Name of post : Assistant Professor Grade-I
Qualification : Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout.
Experience : Minimum 3 years of teaching/research/industrial experience (exclusive period of doing Ph.D.). However, in exceptional cases of candidates with excellent academic credentials, this
experience requirement may be waived. A fresh Ph.D. may be considered for the position on contract basis. Candidates from Industry (Government / PSU / Research Organization) having
experience of 3 years at the level equivalent to Assistant Professor may also be considered
Pay Scale : Level-12 Pay scale of Rs. 101500 – 167400
Name of post : Assistant Professor Grade-II
Qualification : Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout.
Experience : Assistant Professor Grade – II is not part of the regular faculty cadre. Appointment at this level may be made as Assistant Professors Grade – II (on Contract) to enable bright young Ph.Ds. to teach and earn experience in premier institutions
Pay Scale : Level-10 Initial Basic Pay Rs. 70900
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://apply.iimshillong.ac.in/recruitments-iimshl/ up to 15th July 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here