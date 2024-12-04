Applications are invited for recruitment of 17 vacant positions or jobs in DHFW Meghalaya.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare (DHFW) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Medical Physicist cum Radiation Safety

Officer

Name of post : Medical Physicist cum Radiation Safety Officer

No. of posts : 17

Qualification :

M.Sc in Medical Physics or equivalent from a recognized university

Or

M.Sc. in Physic from a recognized university. A post graduate Diploma/Degree in Radiological/ Medical Physics from a recognized university.

WITH

An approval/ certificate from the competent authority to function as Radiation Safety Officer in

Radiotherapy.

Upper Age Limit : Upper age limit 32 years for SC/ST (as per O? No.PER.38/2021/30, Dt. 03.02.2023). No age limit for candidates already appointed in Government services provide they entered Government service within the prescribed age limit.

How to apply :

Candidates are required to register, apply and upload the necessary documents on line through the website https://meghealth.gov.in/ up to 11th December, 2024

The date of Walk In Interview will altogether be on the 13th December, 2024.

Link to the application portal will be altogether made available in the official website of the office of the Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Meghalaya.

The Applicant are also advised to kindly check the website given above for the link for payment of

Application fees.

Application fees for General candidates is Rs 460/- (Rupees Four Hundred and Sixty) only and for SC/ST candidates is altogether Rs.230/- ( Rupees Two Hundred and Thirty) only.

Any application received through any other mode will also not be accepted and will be summarily rejected.

Selection would also be based on merit.

Appointments will also be given based on vacancies available

Documents to be produced in Original as well as Xerox copy altogether (self attested).

Proof of Identity: Epic/Adhaar/Pan Card/Driving License/.

The Final appointments after selection is subject altogether to satisfactory Police verification.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here