Applications are invited for recruitment of fifteen vacant positions or jobs in BSF Senior Secondary School Meghalaya.
BSF Senior Secondary School Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teachers, Librarian, LDC and MTS.
Name of posts :
- PGT (English)
- PGT (Chemistry)
- PGT (Economics)
- PGT (Physics)
- PGT (Sociology)
- PGT (Physical Education)
- TGT (Physical Education)
- TGT (Fine Art)
- TGT (SSt)
- TGT (Hindi)
- Librarian
- LDC
- MTS (Safaikarmachari)
No. of posts :
- PGT (English) : 2
- PGT (Chemistry) : 2
- PGT (Economics) : 1
- PGT (Physics) : 1
- PGT (Sociology) : 1
- PGT (Physical Education) : 1
- TGT (Physical Education) : 1
- TGT (Fine Art) : 1
- TGT (SSt) : 1
- TGT (Hindi) : 1
- Librarian : 1
- LDC : 1
- MTS (Safaikarmachari) : 1
Qualification :
PGT (English) : Post Graduate in English with 50% marks & B. Ed.
PGT (Chemistry) : Post Graduate in Chemistry/ Bio Chemistry and equivalent with 50% marks & B. Ed
PGT (Economics) : Post Graduate in Economics/ Applied Economics /Business Economics with
50% marks & B. Ed
PGT (Physics) : Post Graduate in Physics/ Electronics/Applied Physics/ Nuclear Physics/ equivalent with 50% marks & B. Ed
PGT (Sociology) : Post Graduate in Sociology with 50% marks & B. Ed
PGT (Physical Education) : M.P. Ed or equivalent
TGT (Physical Education) : B.P. Ed or equivalent
TGT (Fine Art) :
Five years’ recognised Diploma in Drawing and other qualifications- Painting/Sculpture/ Graphic Art.
OR
Four years’ Diploma in Fine Arts and Crafts
OR
Diploma in Fine Arts from Govt. School of Arts
OR
M.A. in Drawing and Painting
OR
Equivalent recognized Degree.
OR
B.Ed Degree/Diploma in Fine Arts from Regional Colleges of Education
TGT (SSt) : Graduates with any two of the following: History, Geography, Economics and Pol.Sc. of which one must be either History or Geography
TGT (Hindi) : Hindi as an elective subject at Degree level
Librarian :
Bachelor Degree in Library Science
OR
Graduate with one year Diploma in Library Science from a recognized Institution
LDC : Senior Secondary or Equivalent. Working knowledge of Hindi/English. Knowledge of Computer operation and Typing
MTS (Safaikarmachari) : VIII passed
How to apply :
Candidates may send their applications along with all testimonials to the Principal, BSF Senior Secondary School, Umpling, Rynjah, Shillong -793006 (Meghalaya) through Speed Post
Submit requisite fee of Rs. 500/- online through SBI Collect portal. (Kindly Search Educational Institution: “BSF SECONDARY SCHOOL SHILLONG” and Select Payment Category: “APPLICANT FEES”
Last date for receipt of applications is 28th February 2025
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here