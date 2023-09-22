Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society (MSRLS).
Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society (MSRLS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional in its State Mission Management Unit (SMMU).
Name of post : Young Professional
No. of posts : 4
Salary : Rs. 19000/- per month
Qualification :
1. Degree in Rural Development / Commerce / Science / Agriculture / Horticulture from a recognized University / Institution
2. Minimum of 6 months’ working with Govt. Promoted Organization(s) / Community Development Projects / Rural Development and Poverty Alleviation Programmes
Age Limit : Within 30 years of age
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://msrls.nic.in/ up to 5 PM of 30th September 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here