Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Council of Agricultural Research- Research Complex for North Eastern Hill Region (ICAR-RCNEH), Umiam, Meghalaya.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research- Research Complex for North Eastern Hill Region (ICAR-RCNEH), Umiam, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional-I (Information Technology).

Name of post : Young Professional-I (Information Technology)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate with minimum 60% marks in Computer Science / Computer Application / Information Technology / Artificial Intelligence / Operating Systems / Software Engineering from recognized University / College. Knowledge of FMS, PFMS etc. and prior experience of working in Govt. Institution / Office will be added advantage

Emoluments : Rs. 25,000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the enclosed format and addressed to the Director, ICAR RC for NEH Region, Umiam along with copies of relevant documents and recent passport size to recruitmentcell.icarneh@gmail.com on or before 15.09.2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

