Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Teacher vacancy in Assam Rifles Public School Shillong

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Assam Rifles Public School Shillong.

Assam Rifles Public School (Sports), Laitkor, Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) on contractual basis.

Name of post : PGT Physics

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: M.Sc. with B.Ed. from recognized university +2 years of teaching experience at secondary level.

Name of post : TGT Science

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: B.Sc. with B.Ed. from recognized university +2 years of teaching experience at secondary level

How to apply : Candidate meeting the above requirement may apply along with complete Bio Data and testimonial to the Principal, Assam Rifles Public School, Laitkor, Shillong – 793010 within 23rd May 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

