Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Special Educator vacancy in Army Public School

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Army Public School Shillong.

Army Public School Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Special Educator on adhoc basis.

Name of post : Special Educator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate with B.Ed (Special Education)/B.Ed General with one year diploma in Special Edn. (min 50% marks in each).

Salary : Rs.34,600/- approx p.m.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to the Principal, Army Public School Shillong, HQ 101 Area by 01 Jun 2023 in the prescribed form available at the School Office/ Website.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

