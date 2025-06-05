Applications are invited for recruitment of various social work positions or jobs in NEIGRIHMS Shillong Meghalaya.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Medical Social Worker on purely temporary and also contractual basis under the ICMR- National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR) funded project titled “Hospital Based Cancer Registries in India”. This study is to collect data of all cancer patients being treated at NEIGRIHMS and also upload the same into specific software designed by NCDIR, Bangalore.

Name of post : Medical Social Worker

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master in Social Work (MSW) or Master in Public Health (MPH)

Desirable:

1. Conversant in local languages

2. Training/experience in Computer software

3. Candidates with relevant experience in research projects will also be preferred

Monthly Salary : Rs. 27000/- (Consolidated)

Age Limit : 28 years

Job Roles :

i) Should be well conversant with various computer applications and also statistical software

ii) Collecting data and preparation of reports and also any other work assigned by the in-charge

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 23rd June 2025. Venue: 2nd floor, Clinical Teaching Room, NEIGRIHMS, Shillong. Timing: 9:30 AM onwards

How to apply :

Applications are to be filled online in the mentioned Google form link https://forms.gle/mQbaWuVpx9TtDGaGA

Last date for submission of forms will altogether be on the 17th June 2025 (10:00 A.M)

Only candidates who meet the required qualification may apply altogether.

Shortlisted candidates will be intimated through NEIGRIHMS website(or by phone call/email) prior to interview date. Only shortlisted candidates will be called for interview. Selection may be through written test and/or interview, which may be decided by the selection committee.

Candidates must produce all relevant documents related to their qualifications & experience in original during interview. Candidates who fail to produce the Original Certificates will not be considered.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here