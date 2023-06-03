Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Project Coordinator vacancy in IIM Shillong

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Hindi Project Coordinator on contract.

Name of post : Hindi Project Coordinator

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : The candidate must possess a Post Graduate Degree in any discipline from Govt. University/Government recognized University of India with minimum 60% marks

Desirable :

i) Strong problem-solving skill

ii) Positive attitude and eagerness to learn and work at diverse work conditions

iii) Strong ability to manage time and prioritize task

iv) The candidate must possess excellent communication skills in both verbal and written. Must have proficiency in Hindi and English. Knowledge of additional language and local vernacular would be an added advantage.

v) The candidate needs to have good marketing skills and customer-oriented approach.

vi) The candidate must be willing to travel extensively

vii) High thinking skills on problem solving and decision making

Remuneration: Rs.50000/- per month consolidated

Age Limit : The candidate should be below the age of 35 years as on 28-02-2023

How to apply : Candidates willing to work and travel extensively in office and field respectively may send their CV along with a forwarding letter expressing their interest to work as a Hindi Project Coordinator, as the case may be, addressed to the Centre Coordinator at apjcentre@iimshillong.ac.in.

The name of the post must be highlighted in the subject column of the email.

The last date for submission of the application is 15-06-2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here