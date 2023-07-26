Applications are invited for various administrative positions in North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, Meghalaya.

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Programme Organizer in the office of NSS Cell.

Name of post : Programme Organizer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Qualification : Master’s Degree in Sociology or Social Work

Experience : 5 years in social activities / community service

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

How to apply : Candidates may submit their applications along with a detailed bio-data to the Office of NSS Cell, NEHU, Permanent Campus, Mawkynroh, Umshing, Shillong-793022 on or before 7th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here