Applications are invited for various teaching positions under Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) in Meghalaya.
Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of 2 nos. of SVEP Mentors for Meghalaya.
Name of post : Mentor-SVEP
No. of posts : 2
Block wise vacancies :
- Mawkyrwat Block (South West Khasi Hills) : 1
- Rongram Block (West Garo Hills) : 1
Also Read : Assam CM congratulates his ‘young friend’ for giving him ‘fantastic news’
Educational Qualifications: Post graduate/Graduate in any subject with mathematics as a subject till class XII, Preferably from a management/commerce or engineering background.
Work experience: 3-4 years of work experience in operations for profit enterprise or in implementing non-farm livelihood interventions.
Also Read : Temjen Imna Along ready to go for an adventurous off-road trip with Anand Mahindra
Salary : Up to Rs. 35000/- based on qualification and experience (negotiable)
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents through post / courier (hard copy) to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Chariali, Guwahati-29, Assam
Candidates can also send their applications along with relevant documents through email at
recruitmenrcell.iie@gmail.com and a mark to svep.iie@gmail.com
The last date of application submission shall be on or before 1st September, 2023 up to 03.00 P.M.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here