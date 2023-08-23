Applications are invited for various teaching positions under Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) in Meghalaya.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of 2 nos. of SVEP Mentors for Meghalaya.

Name of post : Mentor-SVEP

No. of posts : 2

Block wise vacancies :

Mawkyrwat Block (South West Khasi Hills) : 1

Rongram Block (West Garo Hills) : 1

Educational Qualifications: Post graduate/Graduate in any subject with mathematics as a subject till class XII, Preferably from a management/commerce or engineering background.

Work experience: 3-4 years of work experience in operations for profit enterprise or in implementing non-farm livelihood interventions.

Salary : Up to Rs. 35000/- based on qualification and experience (negotiable)

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents through post / courier (hard copy) to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Chariali, Guwahati-29, Assam

Candidates can also send their applications along with relevant documents through email at

recruitmenrcell.iie@gmail.com and a mark to svep.iie@gmail.com

The last date of application submission shall be on or before 1st September, 2023 up to 03.00 P.M.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here