Meghalaya Jobs IIE

Applications are invited for various teaching positions under Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) in Meghalaya.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of 2 nos. of SVEP Mentors for Meghalaya.

Name of post : Mentor-SVEP

No. of posts : 2

Block wise vacancies :

  • Mawkyrwat Block (South West Khasi Hills) : 1
  • Rongram Block (West Garo Hills) : 1

Educational Qualifications: Post graduate/Graduate in any subject with mathematics as a subject till class XII, Preferably from a management/commerce or engineering background.

Work experience: 3-4 years of work experience in operations for profit enterprise or in implementing non-farm livelihood interventions.

Salary : Up to Rs. 35000/- based on qualification and experience (negotiable)

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents through post / courier (hard copy) to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Chariali, Guwahati-29, Assam

Candidates can also send their applications along with relevant documents through email at
recruitmenrcell.iie@gmail.com and a mark to svep.iie@gmail.com

The last date of application submission shall be on or before 1st September, 2023 up to 03.00 P.M.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

