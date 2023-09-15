Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) Meghalaya.

Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Library Assistant.

Name of post : Library Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Bachelor’s/ Master’s degree in Library and Information Science

Experience:

i) Required knowledge of cataloguing using DDC schemes and library software, KOHA.

ii) Knowledge of computer applications

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.mlcuniv.in/ up to 27th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here