Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Field Assistant vacancy in BRDC Shillong

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Bio-Resources Development Centre (BRDC) Shillong.

Bio-Resources Development Centre (BRDC) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Field Assistant under the DBT funded project entitled “Documentation and validation of Traditional Healthcare of Indian Himalayan Region: Translational Approach” on contractual basis for a period of 1 (one) year which may be extended for another year based on performance review or till termination of the project whichever is earlier.

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 10,000/- per month

Qualification : Class XII Science

Age Limit : The upper age limit is 32 years as on 1.1.2023, relaxable by 5 years to SC/ST.

How to apply : Candidates may submit duly filled in applications in the prescribed format

(hard copy only) with credentials to the office of the Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Meghalaya &

Member Secretary, Bio-Resources Development Centre, 5 ½ Mile, Shillong on or before 20th June, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

