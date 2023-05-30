Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Faculty vacancy in IIM Shillong

Applications are invited for various faculty positions in Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong, Meghalaya.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible reserved category ( SC / ST / NC-OBC / EWS / PWD) candidates for the posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor Grade-I in the following academic areas- Finance Control, Organizational Behaviour & Human Resources and Strategy & Liberal Studies including specialization in Business Communication and Business Laws.

Name of post : Professor

Qualification : Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout.

Experience : Minimum 10 years teaching/research/industrial experience of which at least 4 years

should be at the level of Associate Professor in IITs, IIMs, IISc Bangalore, NITIE Mumbai and IISERs or at an equivalent level in any such other Indian or foreign institution/institutions of comparable standards. He / She should have high research, training and consulting credentials.

Name of post : Associate Professor

Qualification : Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout.

Experience : Minimum of 6 years’ experience of which at least 3 years should be at the level of Assistant Professor, and ability to interact with a diverse student body and executives, and ability to undertake research independently. Candidates from Industry (Government / PSU / Research Organization) having experience of 6 years at the level equivalent to Assistant Professor may also be considered

Name of post : Assistant Professor Grade-I

Qualification : Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout.

Experience : Minimum 3 years of teaching/research/industrial experience (exclusive period of doing Ph.D.). However, in exceptional cases of candidates with excellent academic credentials, this experience requirement may be waived. A fresh Ph.D. may be considered for the position on contract basis. Candidates from Industry (Government / PSU / Research Organization) having experience of 3 years at the level equivalent to Assistant Professor may also be considered.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.iimshillong.ac.in/ up to 15th July 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here