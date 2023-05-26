Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Counsellor & Professional Trainee vacancies in IIM Shillong

Applications are invited for various administrative and healthcare positions in Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Counsellor / Psychotherapist and Professional Trainees for CMAs & CAs.

Name of post : Counsellor / Psychotherapist

Qualification : Master’s Degree in Clinical/Counselling Psychology from a reputed and recognized Institute/University

Experience : At least 3 years of experience in the field with fluency in Hindi & English languages with requisite Experience to consult primarily with Young Professionals

Name of post : Professional Trainee

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (B. Com) with Intermediate Level Pass Certificate from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or Institute of Cost Accountants of India

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents to administration@iimshillong.ac.in on or before 15 June 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

