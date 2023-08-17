Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Army Public School Shillong.

Army Public School Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Upper Division Clerk (UDC) on regular basis.

Name of post : Upper Division Clerk (UDC)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) B.Com or 15 years of service as a clerk (for Ex-Servicemen). Computer literate (MS Office, Tally etc.)

(b) Computer Savvy (12000 key depression per hour). Knowledge of relevant software applications used by Schools.

(c) 5 years Experience as a clerk or accounts clerk in a reputed organization; preferably a school.

Pay Scale : Basic Pay – Rs. 19,532/- per month, Allowances – DA – 15.5% & HRA 8% of Basic Pay

Maximum Age Limit : 40 years, 55 years (for Ex-servicemen)

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format (as given in the website https://apsshillong.in/pdf/ANTS_LSB.pdf) along with attested copies of testimonials to Army Public School Shillong ,Hajipir Road, Labasee Line, P.O-Umlyngka, Shillong – 793005. Last date for

submission of application form is September 6, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here