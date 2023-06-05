Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for 132 vacancies in EFLU

Applications are invited for 132 vacant non-teaching positions in English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Meghalaya.

English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 132 vacant non-teaching positions.

Name of posts :

Deputy Registrar

Assistant Registrar

Hindi Officer

Deputy Librarian

Assistant Librarian

Public Relations Officer

Section Officer

Assistant

Personal Assistant

Professional Assistant

Assistant Engineer (Civil)

Junior Engineer (Electrical)

Security Officer

Private Secretary to Pro-VC

Hindi Translator

Statistical Assistant

Upper Division Clerk

Semi Professional Assistant

Lower Division Clerk

Hindi Typist

Driver (Shillong Campus)

Cook

MTS

No. of posts :

Deputy Registrar : 1

Assistant Registrar : 4

Hindi Officer : 1

Deputy Librarian : 2

Assistant Librarian : 5

Public Relations Officer : 1

Section Officer : 1

Assistant : 7

Personal Assistant : 6

Professional Assistant : 1

Assistant Engineer (Civil) : 1

Junior Engineer (Electrical) : 1

Security Officer : 1

Private Secretary to Pro-VC : 1

Hindi Translator : 1

Statistical Assistant : 1

Upper Division Clerk : 7

Semi Professional Assistant : 2

Lower Division Clerk : 56

Hindi Typist : 1

Driver (Shillong Campus) : 1

Cook : 1

MTS : 29

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU)

How to apply : Candidates are required to download the prescribed application form from the University website (www.efluniversity.ac.in). The application along with enclosures has to be sent to The Registrar, The English and Foreign Languages University, Near Tarnaka, Hyderabad – 500 007, Telangana, India on or before 26.06.2023 by 5:00 pm.

Application Fees :

a. The application fee of (Non-refundable) Rs.1000/- (Rupees one thousand only) for

candidates who belong to ‘General candidates, and

b. For OBC, TG (Third Gender)’ categories Rs. 300/- (Rupees three hundred only), and

c. No fee for the candidates who belongs to SC/ST/PwBDs/Ex-Servicemen categories.

d. The payment of application fee shall be in the form of a crossed Demand Draft drawn in favour of The Registrar, EFL University, Hyderabad, from any nationalized bank payable at Hyderabad.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here