North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 11 vacant positions of Guest Faculty in its Shillong and Tura campuses.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 11

Discipline wise vacancies :

Management : 2

Education : 3

Philosophy : 3

Computer Application : 3

Remuneration : Rs. 1500/- per lecture subject to a maximum amount of Rs. 50000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC and AICTE regulations

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website recruitment.nehu.ac.in on or before 18th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here