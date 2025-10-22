Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in MLCU Shillong Meghalaya in 2025.

Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Office Assistant in the Department of Doctoral Studies and Research in 2025.

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary (annual): Rs 2,97,000/- (approx.)

Qualifications and Experience

1. Bachelor’s degree

2. Minimum 1–2 years of relevant experience in technical work communication and data entry.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://mlcu.keka.com/careers/jobdetails/106828

The last date of application is October 25, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here