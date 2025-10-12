Guwahati: An improvised explosive device (IED) was discovered at Umsning market in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district and was safely defused, police reported on Sunday, October 12, 2025.

Authorities found an unattended bag containing suspected explosives in a compound in front of Meghalaya Rural Bank in the market on Saturday evening, Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh said.

A bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) along with a K-9 unit was called in, and they confirmed the presence of explosives after a thorough inspection.

The BDDS team successfully defused the IED. “Upon analysis, the device was found to contain 4.7 kg of gelatine, 10 detonators, and approximately 50 iron rods used as splinters,” Singh stated.

All materials were safely seized following standard procedures and necessary precautions.

No casualties or property damage were reported during the operation. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

One suspect has been identified, and efforts are underway to apprehend him, the SP added.