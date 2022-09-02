Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday announced that to commemorate the 75th Birth Anniversary of (L) Purno Agitok Sangma, all iconic infrastructures built in the State during his tenure will be given a facelift by the Government.



Inspecting the Tura Super Market, which was inaugurated by (L) PA Sangma at Tura town in West Garo Hills in 1998, Chief Minister Sangma said that Tura Super Market was the brainchild of his late father and people in Garo Hills relate the project with him.



The four-storey massive market complex commissioned two decades ago was one of the biggest market complexes in the entire Northeast at that time.

Many had raised eyebrows saying that such a market was not required in Tura, which was considered a very small town then.

However, the project withstood the time and became the pride of the entire Garo Hills and stands tall till today.



Chief Minister Conrad said that the market deserves a facelift and upgradation of infrastructure and the government will initiate the process to immediately consider the repair and restoration of various amenities within the complex.

He informed that certain repairs and renovation of the infrastructure will be considered including a facelift of the restroom facilities.

Sangma further informed that Govt will identify different interventions and initiatives of late Sangma and budgetary allocation will be provided for implementation of the works across the State.

While visiting the market, the Chief Minister also interacted with various shop owners and solicited their opinions on what best can be done in the market.