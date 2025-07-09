Imphal: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has asked East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem, to investigate claims that police personnel inflicted severe punishment on a 19-year-old while in custody.

The SP must submit a detailed report within three weeks, by July 31.

Mildred Jyrwa, the mother of the youth, Getwin Jyrwa, lodged a formal complaint with the MHRC, alleging that officers at Sohra Police Station in Meghalaya seriously injured her son during his detention.

“He was subjected to third-degree torture within the police station before being released,” says the victim’s mother.

MHRC Chairperson, Justice (Retd.) T Vaiphei stated on Tuesday that the commission reviewed the complaint after receiving it on Monday and found sufficient grounds to act. “We will take appropriate steps based on the SP’s findings,” he told reporters.

Although Justice Vaiphei noted that the wording of the complaint lacked clarity, the commission considered the alleged incident a potential human rights violation. Before initiating a formal investigation, the commission chose to first seek a factual report from the district police chief.

The MHRC also directed its staff to deliver the complaint and official order to the SP within 24 hours to ensure swift follow-up.

Responding to the directive, SP Vivek Syiem launched an internal inquiry on Monday. He assigned the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Pynursla, Baialamphang Wanswett, to lead the probe, with the findings expected by the end of the week.

In her complaint, Mildred Jyrwa said she took her son to the Sohra Police Station around 9 am on July 3, after hearing that officers had been looking for him. Later that day, she claimed, she found him in a severely injured state.

Due to the extent of his injuries, she rushed him to the Sohra Community Health Centre. Medical staff there referred him to Shillong Civil Hospital for further treatment. Doctors discharged Getwin on Monday.