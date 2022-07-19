SHILLONG: The leadership of the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) will be given safe passage within Meghalaya for engaging in peace talks.

This was informed by the HNLC’s peace talks representative Sadon Blah on Tuesday.

“…there has been an agreement from the Central Government, State Government and HNLC specifically with regard to the safe passage in the sense that the leaders of HNLC who are to be engaged in peace process can come and go and can station themselves within the territory of Meghalaya,” Sadon Blah informed.

Blah said that the HNLC leaders have been granted safe passage within Meghalaya so as they can have direct discussions with representatives of the central as well as Meghalaya government.

Blah said that the move would fasten the peace process.

However, Blah refused to comment on the issue of ceasefire between the HNLC and the government saying that it would not be appropriate to be discussed the matter at present.

Earlier, Meghalaya government had appointment retired IAS officer Peter S Dkhar as the interlocutor for the peace talks with HNLC.

Later, HNLC appointed the Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF) president Sadon K Blah to represent the outfit.