Shillong: Unseasonably hot weather continues to affect many parts of Meghalaya, with Sohra seeing highs in the 24 hours to today morning of 5.3 degrees Celsius above the norm.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) station recorded a high of 29.1 C. Umiam, meanwhile, saw a high of 30.2 C (3.6 degrees above normal) and Shillong 25.0 C (3.3 degrees above normal).

Minimum temperatures in the past 24 hours are not too far from the norm, with Shillong recording 15.4 C (1.6 degrees above normal) and Sohra also 15.4 C (0.5 above normal). Only Umiam was colder at 14.8 C (-0.7 below normal).