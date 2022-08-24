SHILLONG: Meghalaya health minister James Sangma, on Wednesday, inaugurated the office of the Meghalaya Health Systems Strengthening Project (MHSSP) at DHS complex at Laitumkhrah area in Shillong.

Meghalaya health minister James Sangma stated that this project can prove to be a major game changer in bringing about improvements in not only the overall health indicators of the people of Meghalaya, but more so, in improving the sustainable development goal indicators of the State.

Addressing the gathering, the Meghalaya health minister stated that the MHSSP is following a very organic approach towards improving the health indicators of people in the state.

He added that a major problem that the government departments face at this hour is the fact that they are working in silos.

Through the MHSSP, a convergence approach is being adopted in order to address the critical gaps through effective gap analysis in the sector.

He further went on to congratulate the entire MHSSP team and said that the possibility of scaling up projects such as MHSSP can be seen to also strengthen the other departments of the Meghalaya government.

It may be mentioned that the Meghalaya health systems strengthening project (MHSSP) was signed on October 28, 2021 between the Meghalaya government and the World Bank – International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and was declared effective from November 26, 2021 for a period of five years.

MHSSP aims to strengthen the overall public health system and improve access to quality health care for the people of Meghalaya.

Its vision is to improve primary and secondary health output parameters of the state by creating an organic integration between data, health infrastructure, capacity building and community strength.

The project development objective (PDO) is to improve management capacity, quality and utilization of health services in Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya health minister also took stock of the progress and updates on MHSSP in a meeting with important state-level officers and doctors.

The Meghalaya health minister, in his meeting with senior officials from the department of health and family welfare as well as the directorate of health services (DHS) gave important suggestions and recommendations with respect to not only MHSSP, but also for the improvement of major health indicators in the state through a collaborative, inter departmental approach as well as through involvement of various stakeholders.

It may be mentioned that MHSSP has also initiated a completely paperless administrative system for its official proceedings.

The Project is exclusively using an online Digital Document Filing System (DDFS) for the purpose, thereby gradually doing away with the use of papers for official use.

The project will also initiate construction of a drone hub in Jengjal, West Garo Hills District, among other places, to fill the gaps in the existing public health logistics system and provide efficient service to various hard-to-reach health facilities.

It was also stated that a system of electronic health records will be initiated soon as part of the project implementation.