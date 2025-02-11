Guwahati: The Meghalaya High Court has instructed the Shillong Municipal Board to ensure the completion of a shelter for street dogs within the stipulated 30-day period.

The court’s directive came during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) related to the relocation of the Shillong Zoo and measures to address the street dog menace.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh, expressed satisfaction with the government’s efforts to shift the zoo to a new location about 35 km from the city. However, the court noted that the birds had not been relocated due to the lack of a cage-type enclosure.

Regarding the dog shelter, the court observed that the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department had informed the Municipal Board that providing shelter for street dogs was the Board’s responsibility, not the state’s.

Despite this, the Municipal Board has initiated the construction of a dog shelter home, which is expected to be completed within 30 days.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The court directed the Municipal Board to ensure the timely completion of the shelter and cooperate with the state government to accommodate street dogs captured by the Board in the state’s dog shelter until the new facility is operational.

The PIL will be heard again on March 12, 2025.