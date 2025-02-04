Guwahati: Meghalaya is facing a significant challenge in meeting its increasing power demands.

The state’s power requirement is growing at an alarming rate of 11 per cent annually, prompting concerns about a potential power scarcity.

State Power Minister AT Mondal expressed concern over the issue, stating the need for urgent investment from private players in power generation.

Mondal added that Meghalaya cannot afford to purchase power at high rates like other states and must focus on local generation to meet demand efficiently.

Currently, Meghalaya relies heavily on a few power projects, including Umiam, Umtrew, MLHEP, Ganol and smaller units like Sonapani.

Mondal stated that local energy generation at a cheaper tariff is crucial to cater to the state’s increasing consumption.

The state’s power generation capacity stands at 651.74 MW, comprising 377.03 MW from state utilities, 18.04 MW from private utilities, and 256.67 MW from central utilities.

To address the growing power demand, Meghalaya is exploring ways to boost power generation within the state.