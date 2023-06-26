Shillong: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has announced that the state government will carefully evaluate the situation before deciding to lift the ban on the sale of imported fish within Meghalaya.

The ban, which was implemented on June 8, aimed to address concerns regarding the presence of harmful chemicals like formalin in some imported fish.

Chief Minister Sangma emphasized that the health department is actively investigating the matter to ensure the safety of citizens.

While acknowledging the importance of a stable food supply, he emphasized that the well-being and health of the people remain the government’s top priority.

Formalin, a chemical commonly used to preserve deceased bodies, is known to be highly carcinogenic and dangerous for human consumption.

In light of an increase in cancer cases in Meghalaya, the government took the comprehensive measures to safeguard public health.

Chief Minister Sangma assured that the government is committed to resolving the issue promptly but emphasized that any actions taken by the district administration concerning food are in the interest of citizen safety.

He further clarified that the government’s intention is not to disrupt the supply of essential food items but to ensure that the health and security of the people are not compromised.

The ban on the storage, distribution, or sale of imported fresh fish or crustaceans within Meghalaya, which was enforced on June 8, remains in effect until the government concludes its evaluation and deems it safe to lift the restrictions.