TURA: Non-Gazetted Employees Association (NGEA) in the Garo Hills autonomous district council (GHADC) of Meghalaya has threatened to launch a strike over non-payment of their salaries by the authorities for two and a half years (30 months).

The Non-Gazetted Employees Association (NGEA) has set September 15 as deadline before the GHADC authorities in Meghalaya to release their pending salaries.

The NGEA has stated that if the GHADC authorities in Meghalaya fail to release their pending salaries by September 15, they will launch a strike.

This warning by the NGEA followed a meeting between the leaders of the association with GHADC chief executive member (CEM) Albinush Marak on Tuesday (August 29).

If the strike goes ahead, it will be the second time in less than five years that the district council will be brought to a standstill.

According to reports, CEM of GHADC in Meghalaya Albinush Marak has assured the NGEA that the pending salaries of the employees will be released by the month of September.