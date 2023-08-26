SHILLONG: A fresh landslide has been reported from the Sonapur tunnel area in Meghalaya.

Hundreds of vehicles have been left stranded due to the landslide at Sonapur tunnel in Meghalaya.

This fresh landslide at Sonapur tunnel in Meghalaya was triggered by incessant rains over the past few days.

Notably, this is for the third time this monsoon season that landslide has hit the Sonapur tunnel in Meghalaya.

Earlier in June this year, the Sonapur tunnel in Meghalaya was hit by landslides on two occasions.

