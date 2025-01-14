Shillong: In a significant crackdown on illegal activities along the international border, the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya detained four Bangladeshi nationals and three Indian touts in East Khasi Hills.

Acting on specific intelligence, troops from the 4 Battalion intercepted the group as they attempted to cross into India illegally.

During preliminary questioning, the Bangladeshi nationals reportedly admitted that they planned to settle in India with the help of the Indian touts, who were facilitating their movement.

The BSF handed over all seven individuals to the Dawki Police Station for further legal proceedings.

However, more details on how they entered Indian territory or where they were planning to stay were not disclosed.

