Guwahati: The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals and seized a substantial haul of contraband items along the international border.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the BSF troops launched an operation in South Garo Hills, resulting in the arrest of five Bangladeshi nationals.

They were aged between 17 and 27, who are residents of Mymensingh district, Bangladesh.

They were identified as Md Sakibul Basir (20), Adnan Mahamod Rohim (22), Sojib Ahamed (17), Md. Sakib Hussain (19) and Md. Saju (27).

In addition to the arrests, the BSF also intercepted a significant quantity of contraband items, including cattle, sugar, blankets, liquor, and other goods, during operations in East Khasi Hills and West Khasi Hills.

The total value of the seized items is estimated at Rs 13.54 lakh.