Shillong: Hundreds of contractual teachers in Meghalaya on Monday staged a protest in front of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s official residence in Shillong seeking reinstatement of their jobs.

The protesting teachers under the banner of the Meghalaya Government Lower Primary Contractual Teachers Association (MGLPCTA) were later moved to a place near the MBoSE office by the police.

At least 800 teachers are demanding the reinstatement of their jobs after their services were terminated in 2021.

The teachers said that they were appointed in the year 2010 and 2012 but they were removed from the service last year after the government introduced Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) exams in 2018-19.

“We were appointed in 2010 and 2012 and that that time, there were no MTET. However, the government introduced the examination in 2018 and is now asking us to appear for it. We have passed the age and don’t have the interest to study anymore. And since, we were appointed before the introduction of MTET, we, the contractual teachers, should be reappointed and allowed to serve till the age of 60,” Meghalayan quoted Birbur Riangtem, president of MGLPCTA, as saying.

He said the contractual teachers want to continue their work till their retirement.