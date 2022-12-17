TURA: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, on Friday, inaugurated the much-awaited PA Sangma sports complex in Tura.

Football enthusiasts feel that the newly inaugurated sports complex in Tura would serve as a boost for uplifting footballing in Meghalaya.

The PA Sangma sports complex in Tura was inaugurated by Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma in the presence of state health minister James Sangma.

A bust of late PA Sangma, a former Lok Sabha Speaker, was also unveiled on the occasion.

An official statement said the upgradation of the stadium has been a mammoth undertaking by the state government.

“The stadium is a technological marvel, being the country’s largest pre-engineered composite football stadium with a sizeable seating capacity of 9,500. The beautiful stadium is a part of an equally magnificent sports complex built at a cost of Rs 127.7 crore which is also nearing completion,” the statement said.

“The Department of Sports and Youth Affairs in its quest to strengthen the sports eco-system and engage the youth of Meghalaya formulated the Sports Policy in 2019. Extensive efforts have been made to make world-class sports facilities available to the youth and athletes of the region. Such efforts have never been initiated earlier in the history of Meghalaya,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, football enthusiasts have expressed pleasure over the inauguration of the stadium.

“It is a great development. We have been waiting for the inauguration of this stadium. It will boost footballing in the Garo Hills region and the state as a whole,” said Sushmita Marak, a football enthusiast.

Another football enthusiast, Moonlight Sangma said: “The infrastructure of the stadium is up to the mark and matches with many known football stadiums. It will help nurture footballing talents in the state.”