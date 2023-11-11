SHILLONG: The central government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the implementation of Tura bulk water supply scheme in Meghalaya.

This was informed by Meghalaya PHE minister Marcuise N Marak.

Marak said that the Tura bulk water supply scheme was sanctioned under the Northeast Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS).

He said that the implementation of the scheme will help address the shortage of water supply faced by people in Tura town of Meghalaya.

“After going through all procedures, a tender will be floated to ensure work starts immediately,” the Meghalaya minister said.

He added: “We are proposing to create a reservoir which will be available for any use, for irrigation, for eco-tourism etc.”

Marak said that such reservoirs are needed to help fire tenders in case of emergencies.

Furthermore, the Meghalaya minister also said that the state government is seeking Centre’s support for water supply to New Shillong township.