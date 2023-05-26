SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has urged the central government to include Khasi or Garo languages for recruitment in postal department.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma wrote a letter in this regard to union minister for communication – Ashwini Vaishnaw on May 23.

“…considering the larger interest of the postal department and the people of Meghalaya, I would like to request your esteemed ministry to amend the draft model notification of department of posts by prescribing knowledge of local language spoken in Meghalaya,” CM Conrad Sangma stated.

The Meghalaya CM added: “This can either be Khasi or Garo as the local language for the candidates to opt for. This is in addition to Hindi and English as is being done in the states of Assam, Manipur and Mizoram.”

Also read: Meghalaya | Roster system issue: Ampareen Lyngdoh visits VPP chief Ardent Basaiawmoit, urges him to end hunger strike

“Since the recruitment of the post will commence immediately, I would like to request you to kindly consider the appeal from Meghalaya, as this will enable our educated unemployed youth to take advantage of the job opportunity,” he added.

The appeal was made after the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) had recently sought the intervention of the Meghalaya chief minister into the matter.

The ministry of communication, department of posts, sanctioned 445 Gramin Dak Sevaks, branch post masters and assistant branch post masters for posting in post offices across Meghalaya for which the recruitment process is likely to be taken up soon.

“In this regard, I would like to invite your attention that the draft model notification of Department of posts prescribing Hindi or English as the local language for engagement of Gramin Dak Sevaks in Meghalaya,” Sangma said.