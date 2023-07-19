SHILLONG: The Meghalaya cabinet is likely to discuss the issue of proposed implementation of the uniform civil code (UCC).

Notably, the Meghalaya government is preparing a note for the cabinet to discuss the uniform civil code (UCC).

This development came after the national law commission sought views of the Meghalaya government on the implementation of the uniform civil code (UCC).

This was informed by Meghalaya law minister Ampareen Lyngdoh.

Meghalaya minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said: “I was told that the law commission has sent to us for observations.”

“We are preparing a note for the cabinet to discuss the same,” she added.

It may be mentioned here that some sections in the Northeast states have raised objection to proposed implementation of the uniform civil code (UCC).

Strongest of the opposition to proposed implementation of the UCC has come from Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland, which are Christian-majority states.