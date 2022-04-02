Guwahati: The troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) troops have seized at least 210 bottles of Phensedyl syrup from the India-Bangladesh border in the South Garo Hills of Meghalaya.

The BSF in a statement said that the seized bottles were being smuggled to Bangladesh from India.

The seized materials were codeine-based cough syrup which is banned in Bangladesh as well as India.

The BSF in Meghalaya Frontier further stated that more than 1,300 bottles of Phensedyl were seized by them in the past few months.

These were all seized while there were being crossed through International Border.

Phensedyl is codeine-based cough syrup and it is used as a substitute for liquor. It is strictly prohibited in Bangladesh.