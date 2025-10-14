Guwahati: Serious concerns over alleged illegal uranium extraction in the Garo Hills have surfaced, with Meghalaya BJP Vice President and Tura MDC Bernard N Marak claiming to have uncovered suspicious activities linked to radioactive material transport in the region.

Marak, who also leads a fact-finding committee investigating illegal coal mining across the state, said that during the inquiry, the team unexpectedly encountered indications of unauthorized uranium movement.

The committee has submitted a detailed report to the central government, highlighting both the rampant coal mining operations and emerging evidence of uranium-related activities.

According to a report by Northeast Live, Marak revealed that during site visits to several coal mines last year, his team consistently observed fresh coal deposits, despite ongoing government investigations.

“Each time an inspection was initiated, someone within the system would leak information, and the mines would be cleared overnight,” he alleged.

The committee’s preliminary findings suggest that uranium is being transported covertly in small quantities by private individuals using luxury vehicles, effectively bypassing government oversight.

According to Marak, some villagers have also reported witnessing such suspicious movements, including one incident involving a private vehicle allegedly carrying uranium ore.

Marak refrained from disclosing further details, citing the need for a thorough investigation. “We’ve included everything in the report, including recommendations, but until a proper probe is conducted, we prefer not to make the findings public,” he added.

The allegations have sparked renewed concerns over the lack of regulatory enforcement in Meghalaya’s mineral-rich areas and raised questions about potential security and environmental risks.