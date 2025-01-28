Shillong: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to constitute a fact-finding committee to investigate illegal coal mining activities in Meghalaya.

The party, a constituent of the National People’s Party-led MDA 2.0 government, has vowed to unearth the coal illegalities that have plagued the state for years.

The BJP’s move follows a familiar pattern in Meghalaya politics, where calls for probes into corruption and illegal activities are often made during election campaigns, but rarely lead to concrete action.

BJP state president Rikman G Momin admitted that the party lacks a report on illegal mining, but assured that the fact-finding committee would be constituted soon.

The party had previously attacked the MDA government over coal mining issues but continued to support it.

Meanwhile, the BJP has unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming district council elections, outlining several initiatives aimed at addressing critical issues in the state.

The manifesto promises to regulate illegal mining within six months, adhering to Supreme Court guidelines, and to provide a monthly honorarium to traditional heads, including Syiems, Dollois, Sordars, and Rangbah Shnongs.

Other key promises include financial aid of Rs 2,000 per month for registered local domestic workers, taxi drivers, widows, single mothers, and labourers, as well as the establishment of a dedicated cell to promote investment and trade for rural educated unemployed youth.

The BJP is fielding 14 candidates in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and five candidates in the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC).