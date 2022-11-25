SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has assured safety to transporters of petroleum from Assam.

Meghalaya director of food civil supplies and consumer affairs – Pravin Bakshi, on Thursday, wrote to the Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union ensuring protection and security while transporting petroleum and oil to the state.

Earlier, the Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union threatened to stop transport of petroleum products to Meghalaya after truck drivers were allegedly targeted by miscreants.

Truck drivers from Assam were allegedly targeted by miscreants in Meghalaya following the firing incident at Mukroh that killed six people, including five Meghalaya residents.

Notably, deputy commissioners and SPs of all the districts of Meghalaya have been directed to take necessary measures for safety and security of petroleum transporting vehicles.

Meghalaya director of food civil supplies and consumer affairs – Pravin Bakshi also asked for arrangements be made for patrolling and providing police escort wherever it is deemed necessary to ensure smooth movement of tankers and trucks carrying essential commodities.