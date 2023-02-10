SHILLONG: With Meghalaya assembly elections knocking at the doors, WR Kharlukhi – the state president of the NPP – has asserted that the party is not facing any threat of anti-incumbency.

Kharlukhi stated that the NPP in Meghalaya is instead witnessing pro-incumbency at the grass-root levels.

“Actually there is a pro-incumbency. I have been travelling, campaigning and thousands of people are coming,” Meghalaya NPP president WR Kharlukhi said.

Reacting to the allegations of corruption levelled against the NPP by the other political parties in Meghalaya, Kharlukhi termed the claims as “mischievous political propaganda”.

“If you have evidence go to court. Who stopped you from asking any central agency to investigate the matter,” the Meghalaya NPP chief said.

Kharlukhi, however, made it clear that NPP is still a part of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and the NDA, despite the party’s bitter-sweet relations with the BJP.

“We are still part of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and the NDA. After the election we will see what the outcome is,” Meghalaya NPP president WR Kharlukhi said.

Reacting to the prospects of the TMC in the upcoming Meghalaya assembly elections, the Meghalaya NPP chief said that the Mamata Banerjee-led party is an untested commodity, which will face people’s mandate in the polls in the state for the first time.

“They came into the politics of Meghalaya through the back door. They made a lot of noise, hue and cry. We will see when the result comes,” he added.