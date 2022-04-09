Guwahati: A total of 45,000 tonnes of illegally mined coal was seized in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district after the Meghalaya high court pulled up the state government for its failure to check illegal mining, reports said.

The seizures were made over the last three weeks, they said.

According to a top official at the Directorate of Mineral Resources, over 50,000 tonnes of coal was seized during the last three weeks.

Of this, 45,000 tons were found to be illegal, while legal papers were available for 5,000 tons of coal, he said.

A report is being prepared and it will be submitted to the district court for auction, he said.

The action of the district administration came as the high court pulled up the state government over rampant illegal coal mining in the district.

On March 7, the Meghalaya high court observed that such activities could not be carried out without the possible connivance of the local administration.

The court made the observation after Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee, along with justices HS Thangkhiew and W Diengdoh had visited Khliehriat and nearby areas, accompanied by Chief Secretary RV Suchiang.