There has been a significant drop in malaria deaths in Meghalaya in the last six years.

While, malaria deaths in Meghalaya in 2015 was recorded at 40, it dropped to just three in 2021.

The Meghalaya government has launched a phase to eliminate the disease from the state.

Meghalaya government officials informed that only 27 deaths due to malaria were reported in the state in the past five years.

“We have managed to achieve this milestone with early detection of the diseases at village level and complete treatment of all cases besides distributing mosquito nets in areas identified as vulnerable to the outbreak,” a senior doctor in the team that handled the vector-borne control team told PTI.

“Early detection and treatment was prioritized with the active assistance of ASHA workers. In the first year itself, out of 7,280 patients tested, 2,653 tested positive for the disease and were successfully treated and none of the patients died,” the doctor said.