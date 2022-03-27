SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) on Sunday announced the appointment of Sadon K Blah as its ‘representative’ to take forward the proposed peace talks.

Saiñkupar Nongtraw, general secretary of HNLC issued a statement on Sunday evening, and announced that the president of Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF), Sadon K Blah will be the representative of the organization.

“We have appointed (Bah) Sadon K Blah President HNYF as our representative, who shall communicate with the government-appointed interlocutors….,” the HNLC leader said.

The Meghalaya government on March 10 had appointed retired IAS officer Peter. S. Dkhar and A. K. Mishra, Advisor MHA (Northeast) as the two interlocutors for the proposed peace talks with HNLC.

Saiñkupar Nongtraw said the HNYF president Sadon K Blah will be in touch with the two interlocutors to pursue the peace talks.

“This is again a positive step towards achieving peace. We are hopeful that our representative and the interlocutors shall work hand in hand to bring forth peace and stability,” the HNLC statement said.

Nongtraw hoped that their representative and the two interlocutors would play crucial roles in their respective capacities.

The HNLC also thanked the Khasi Jaintia Church Leaders Forum (KJCLF) for coming forward and expressing their willingness to be a part of the peace process.

“The HNLC hopes that this step would surely create a conducive atmosphere to take things forward to the negotiating table in a better perspective,” the statement said.