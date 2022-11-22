Guwahati: The Assam government on Tuesday took some major decisions following the killing of six people including a forest guard at Mukhro under Jirikinding police station in the West Karbi Anglong district along the Meghalaya border.

1. Assam government has ordered a probe by a retired Judge of the Gauhati High Court into the firing between Assam Forest officials and unknown miscreants at Mukhrow. The inquiry panel has been asked to submit its report within three months.

2. West Karbi Anglong SP Imdad Ali has been transferred and Mrinal Deka has been appointed the new SP of the district. Kajal Nath, the officer-in-charge of the Jirikingding Police Station has been suspended.

3. Assam government decided to hand over the probe into the incident to a central agency.

4. Apprehensive of a backlash, Assam police restricted the movement of vehicles travelling to Meghalaya’s capital Shillong and the headquarters of East Khasi Hills district.

5. Assam government to give ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased.