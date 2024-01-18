Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on Thursday via video conferencing.

Thousands of beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from across the country joined the event.

The programme was also joined by Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and local-level representatives.

The life of Silme Marak from Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya took a positive turn when she graduated from her small shop to a self-help group.

She is now helping local women to get organized into self-help groups and has helped in the creation of more than 50 Self Help Groups.

She is a beneficiary of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Bima, and other schemes.

Silme has recently purchased a scooty for her expanding work.

She also runs a customer service point in her block and helps people to avail of government schemes.

Her group is active in food processing and bakery. The Prime Minister praised her for her confidence and clapped in her honour.

The Prime Minister noted her hands-on experience with the government schemes and excellent command over the Hindi language “You are very fluent, perhaps even better than me”, the PM said.

The Prime Minister praised her social service orientation and “dedication of people like you is the strength behind our resolution to take benefits of the government scheme to every citizen.

“Aap jaise logon se mera kaam bahut asan ho jata hai. Aap hi Gaon ki Modi ho — People like you make my job very easy. You are the Modi of your village,” the Prime Minister said.