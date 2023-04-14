SHILLONG: The Indian Army’s 22-day-long pan-northeast car rally, ‘Purvottar Bharat Parikrama‘, which was flagged off from the Fort William in Kolkata on March 22 culminated in Meghalaya capital Shillong on Thursday.

The rally was taken out with an aim to reach out to the youth, freedom fighters, gallantry award winners, martyrs’ families, and common people in the northeastern region.

Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan flagged off the car rally at the Umroi Military Station on Wednesday.

Also read: Assam Rifles Mizoram organize ‘Purvottar Bharat Parikrama’

The defence sources said that the 22-day car rally covered a distance of around 4,000 km across eight northeastern states – Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, and Meghalaya – apart from West Bengal.

The car rally navigated through scenic routes, the extreme terrain of Nathula Pass in Sikkim, Sela Tunnel and Bum La in Arunachal Pradesh, the War Memorial at Kohima, and many historical locations.

The rally, comprising 10 vehicles, visited various war memorials, while the 38 members taking part in it held motivational talks at schools and colleges.

The Governor felicitated the team leader, Brigadier K M Shende, Param Vir Chakra awardee and Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav, and lauded the efforts of the Indian Army in its service towards the nation.

Also read: Manipur: CM flags off Northeast car rally in Imphal

Defence sources said the rally was aimed at promoting national unity, camaraderie, and national integration among the people of northeast India, bringing together different sections of society, and building a ‘New India’ that is stronger and more prosperous.

It also focused on enhancing awareness about the Indian Army and the Agniveer programme.

The event was conducted in collaboration with the North Eastern Council (NEC) under the Department of the North Eastern Region as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.